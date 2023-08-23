Driver swerves off road and into mailboxes, killing woman getting her mail, cops say

A 51-year-old woman was getting her mail when a driver swerved off a Pennsylvania roadway, striking her and a row of mailboxes, authorities said.

Jill Staub, of New Oxford, was killed in the crash, according to a report from Pennsylvania State Police.

State troopers were called to the fatality in East Hanover Township at about 3:50 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22.

Investigators learned a 62-year-old man was driving west when he struck a concrete barrier on his left, according to the report. He then continued west and “gradually began to enter into the right late,” police said.

The vehicle exited the roadway, onto the shoulder, and struck mailboxes in a grassy area, authorities said. Staub, who was also hit, landed within debris along the shoulder and right lane. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle continued through the grass and struck a utility pole, breaking it in half, police said. The vehicle then came to a stop.

The driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, authorities said. Police are investigating the crash as a DUI.

East Hanover Township, in Lebanon County, is about 100 miles northwest of Philadelphia.

