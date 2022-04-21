Driver swiped credit cards from bodies he took to morgue, New Jersey officials say

A driver was arrested after officials said he swiped credit cards and wallets from bodies he transported to the morgue in New Jersey, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.

He’s accused of buying plane tickets, groceries, movie tickets and more with the stolen credit cards, according to an April 20 news release.

Kevin Thomas Jr., 43, of Sayreville, “used his position” working for a service company that transports the dead to steal their personal belongings, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone announced. He was arrested on April 19.

Thomas became a suspect after families of the deceased noticed the credit cards were being used and alerted police, a public information officer for the office, Brynn Krause, told McClatchy News.

Law enforcement looked into the transactions and learned Thomas had bought “plane tickets for himself and his girlfriend,” Krause said.

They also discovered that Thomas used the stolen cards for groceries and “used his membership card during the transaction,” Krause added.

“Along with this and surveillance video from the stores the cards were used at it was easy to identify Thomas as the suspect.”

He was charged with “fourth-degree credit card theft, third-degree identity theft, fourth-degree possession of prescription drugs without a prescription and three counts of fourth-degree possession of a credit card without consent,” according to the prosecutor’s office.

The company Thomas worked for is contracted by the county and isn’t connected to any area “funeral homes or hearse services,” Krause said.

He was detained at the Middlesex County Adult Correctional Center, according to the news release.

“This investigation is active and ongoing,” officials said.

