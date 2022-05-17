Driver taken into custody by police after crashing into building, fleeing scene

A man was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon after he allegedly crashed his car into a building and fled the scene.

Around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a call of a crash at the 4600 block of Corona Drive. Officers found a vehicle had driven into the building and a worker was trapped inside. The employee had no injuries, Senior Officer Gena Pena said.

Police say the driver of the vehicle fled on foot and was later detained. It's not yet clear if he will face charges.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Driver taken into custody after crashing into building, fleeing scene