Driver taken to state police station in DUI case found dead in bathroom

BELLMAWR - The Attorney General’s Office is investigating a man's death from an apparent "medical episode" at a New Jersey State Police station here.

The man, whose name was not released, was taken to the station after being arrested for allegedly driving under the influence around 11:05 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7, said an account from the Attorney General's Office.

He was released after processing, then was found unresponsive in a restroom that's accessible to the public at the Wellwood Avenue station, the account said.

"State troopers and emergency medical personnel performed lifesaving efforts, which were unsuccessful," it said.

The man was pronounced dead in the restroom at 3:24 a.m.

Police had arrested the man after responding to a traffic accident at an unspecified location, the account said.

The Bellmawr station has responsibility for parts of Interstates 76, 676 and 295, as well as stretches of the Atlantic City Expressway and Route 55.

A state law requires an investigation into any death that occurs while a person is in police custody or during an encounter with a law enforcement officer in an official capacity.

"At this time, the Attorney General’s Office is investigating to determine whether this death falls under the purview of the statute," the agency said Thursday, Nov. 9.

It provided no additional details.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Man arrested on DUI charge dies after apparent 'medical episode'