Driver takes off after crashing into utility pole; busy Pittsburgh road shut down

Police are looking for a person who drove a car into a utility pole along a busy road in Pittsburgh’s Bluff neighborhood.

Police said the driver took off after crashing into the pole in the 2200 block of Second Avenue around 1:11 a.m.

A pole and transformer were knocked down, causing wires to come down into the roadway.

Second Avenue is shut down from the 10th Street Bridge to Brady Street.

