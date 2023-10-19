Driver takes off after hitting motorcyclist

TechCrunch

Tesla CEO Elon Musk issued a warning Wednesday about the soon-to-be delivered Cybertruck that might sound familiar to those who closely followed the company's Model 3 "production hell" era. Scaling production of a vehicle like the Cybertruck is hard and it's going to take awhile before it's profitable. Musk estimated that it will take about 18 months until the Cybertruck is cash flow positive.