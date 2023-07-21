Driver who was Tased after Preble County crash is jailed in second incident involving a car

A College Corner, Ohio, man who Preble County deputies had to Tase after a crash June 29 is in jail on new charges stemming from a second incident involving a car, Sheriff Michael Simpson said.

Justin Maddock, 39, was taken to a hospital after the June 29 crash on state Route 744 near Somerville. He crashed into the front porch of a home, then was hit with a Taser and pepper-sprayed by deputies when he became combative after the accident. Charges filed in Eaton Municipal Court from that incident were felony strangulation (one count); Misdemeanor assault (two counts), and single misdemeanor counts of aggravated menacing and resisting arrest.

Maddock, who was not in custody, did not show up for court. Deputies were sent to find him. Simpson said Union County Sheriff’s deputies located him in College Corner, Indiana, on July 17 but he decided to flee.

Later that afternoon, Preble County deputies located him at the Petro Travel Center and truck stop, U.S. 40 and I-70 in New Paris.

He fled into Indiana and then back to Ohio, Simpson said. Deputies were able to get him stopped at County Road 335 and Paint Road in Jackson Twp., where they took him into custody and also found approximately two pounds of marijuana in his possession.

Maddock, already charged in the June 29 crash, now is charged additionally in Municipal Court with drug trafficking, drug possession, fleeing and eluding, and assault -- all felonies -- stemming from his arrest July 17, according to the Preble County Jail’s online record.



