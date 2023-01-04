Driver of Tesla that plunged off Northern California cliff arrested; CHP calls crash intentional

A Tesla vehicle that plunged 250 to 300 feet off a cliff along Highway 1 near an area known as Devil's Slide is seen Monday. (San Mateo County Sheriff's Office)

The driver of a Tesla that plunged off a cliff on Highway 1 in Northern California, leaving the two adults and two children inside seriously injured but alive in what authorities called a miracle, has been arrested on suspicion of intentionally causing the crash.

Dharmesh Arvind Patel, 41, of Pasadena is suspected of attempted murder and child endangerment, the California Highway Patrol said Tuesday. Patel was placed under arrest Monday night at Stanford Hospital, where he was being treated for injuries suffered in the crash, and will be booked into San Mateo County Jail after being released from the hospital.

CHP officers were dispatched around 10:50 a.m. Monday to a call of a vehicle that had gone over a cliff on Highway 1, just south of the Tom Lantos tunnels, authorities said.

The area about 15 miles south of San Francisco, called Devil’s Slide, is known for fatal crashes.

A helicopter joins rescue efforts in Northern California on Monday. (San Mateo County Sheriff's Office)

“We go there all the time for cars over the cliff and they never live," said Brian Pottenger, a battalion chief for Coastside Fire Protection District/Cal Fire. "This was an absolute miracle."

The Tesla appeared to have flipped a few times before landing on its wheels, wedged against the cliff just feet from the surf, Pottenger said.

Arriving officers and emergency personnel saw a white Tesla that had gone about 250 to 300 feet down the cliff, according to the CHP.

Crews rappelled down to the car and rescued two adults and two children from inside; they were taken to a hospital because of serious injuries.

The vehicle's other occupants were identified as a 41-year-old woman, a 7-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy, according to the CHP. It wasn't clear on Tuesday whether Patel and the passengers are related.

After examining evidence, investigators "developed probable cause to believe this incident was an intentional act," and placed Patel under arrest, according to the CHP.

Authorities haven't determined what driving mode the Tesla was in — including whether the vehicle had its Autopilot function on — but investigators don't believe the vehicle's driving mode contributed to the crash.

Story continues

An investigation is continuing and witnesses are encouraged to call the CHP's San Francisco Area office at (415) 557-1094.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.