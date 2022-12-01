Driver throws out bag with gun, drugs during high-speed chase, Georgia police say

A traffic stop in Georgia turned into an eventful high-speed chase on Monday, Polk County police said.

Officers were conducting speed stops on Highway 101 at Live Oak Road. Officers said they clocked a black Ford Fusion going around 85 mph in a 55-mph zone.

Police said the driver, Zyshonne Middlebrooks, 24, of Rockmart, Georgia was pulled over, before he drove away.

A high-speed chase exceeding 100 mph then began. At one point, Middlebrooks tried to ram one of the marked patrol cars with his car, according to police.

As Middlebrooks got into Rockmart, police said he threw a bag out of the window on Marquette Road.

The bag that was tossed was ultimately recovered by officers. Inside, police said they found a gun, marijuana and other drugs.

Middlebrooks was ultimately blocked in and arrested without incident.

Middlebrooks was charged with: speeding, reckless driving, driving while having a suspended license, being on the wrong side of the roadway, driver to exercise due care, passing in a no-passing zone, aggravated assault, fleeing/attempting to elude, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of marijuana, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.

