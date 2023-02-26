Driver tops 115 mph in high-speed police chase on SR-49 in Darke Co.

A driver led Arcanum Police on a high-speed chase on state Route 49 Sunday overnight. This incident marked the second high-speed chase in Darke County over the weekend.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 2 in custody after 25-minute, high-speed chase from Darke Co. to Richmond, IN

Arcanum Police attempted to a pull over a driver at around 3:40 a.m. after witnessing the suspect speeding through two stop lights at 40 mph on Main Street, the on-call Arcanum Police officer told News Center 7.

The driver reportedly seemed to comply, slowing down and looking as if to stop; however, the suspect soon sped away, the officer informed.

Police pursued, traveling northbound on Main Street then alternate state Route 49. But, when the suspect reached the intersection of state Route 49 and its alternate, they drove onto the highway and traveled southbound towards Dayton, the officer said.

The police chase continued with the responding officer reporting that the suspect was speeding from 80 mph to 100, according to emergency scanners. The officer who spoke with News Center 7 later informed that the suspect reached top speeds of over 115 mph.

After about a five-minute chase, the responding officer terminated the pursuit because of dangerous road conditions. The suspect reportedly began weaving in and out of traffic, driving at high speeds in between vehicles.

A “be on the lookout” or “BOLO” was sent out to neighboring law enforcement agencies for a red sedan that may have continued to drive “recklessly,” the officer said. The officer could not confirm the description of the driver or how many passengers were inside the vehicle.

The suspect’s red sedan was last seen speeding past T & C Motorsports Small Engine Sales & Service, right next to state Route 49.

We will update this story as it develops and more information is released.