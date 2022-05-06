Driver who towed Pensacola teen in inner tube will face manslaughter charges in his death

A Pensacola man is facing manslaughter charges in the death of a teen he was towing in an inner tube tied to the back of his pickup truck.

Joseph Brooks Squirewell, 20, was arrested Thursday and charged with culpable-negligence manslaughter in connection to the death of 18-year-old Christian Garner.

The incident in which Garner lost his life occurred at about 7:30 p.m. April 30 near Community Maritime Park in and around a retention pond front of the Blue Wahoos Stadium near downtown Pensacola, according to an arrest report.

Squirewell was allegedly pulling an inner tube with Garner inside through the retention pond using his truck, and Garner was killed when the inner tube left the pond and hit an embankment.

Pensacola Police Department spokesman Officer Mike Wood said Squirewell turned himself into authorities Thursday night after learning charges had been filed and a warrant had been written calling for his arrest.

County records indicated Squirewell was booked into the Escambia County Jail with a $25,000 bond at 6:26 p.m. Thursday and was released from custody approximately 15 minutes later.

During the incident April 30, security cameras at Community Maritime Park and City Hall captured images of Squirewell driving his Ford Ranger pickup truck "in a manner which he knew to be reckless and likely to cause serious bodily harm or death and actually resulted in the death of Christian Garner."

Squirewell's actions included performing "donuts" and almost running over a person in a parking lot, the report stated.

"A passenger inside the truck when (Squirewell) did a donut, stated, (Squirewell) looked at her and said, 'have you ever seen my truck do this?' then proceeded to slide his truck through the parking lot," the report said. "It should be noted, it appeared he almost ran over a person and that person had to dodge (Squirewell's) truck sliding through the parking lot."

Detectives later observed Squirewell's pickup truck reverse to the edge of the roadway adjacent to the retention pond, and Garner walked into the water with an inflatable inner tube that was attached to the rear of the truck.

Squirewell allegedly accelerated his pickup truck forward, pulling the inner tube through the water, out of the water, up a nearby embankment and into a parking lot.

"The truck appeared to rapidly accelerate and continue to do so beyond a point in which the inner tube was pulled from the water," the report stated. "It appeared as though Garner was thrown from the inner tube as it left the water and collided with the grass embankment."

Garner suffered trauma to his head and neck and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

"It was consistent and clear that many people warned (Squirewell), and he was aware of the dangers associated with this act and he ignored those warnings," the report stated. "(Squirewell) was told numerous times by multiple people that he needed to drive slowly and be cautious, due to the embankment and the parking lot."

