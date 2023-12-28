Driver who was trapped for days in a mangled vehicle before his rescue has his leg amputated

A driver who was stuck for days in a mangled car in Indiana before a man and his father-in-law found him had to have his leg amputated Wednesday.

Matt Reum’s leg was amputated from the midshin down, and he is now in intensive care, a spokesperson for the Boilermakers Local 374 union, of which Reum, 27, is a member, said in a statement.

Beacon Health System said in a statement, “Matt Reum wants to thank everyone for the outpouring of support and all the well wishes, including the good Samaritans who found him, the first responders and his caregivers at Memorial Hospital."

Reum is still in critical condition, the statement said.

"Matt knows he has a story to tell, and when he is ready, he plans to share details of that experience," it said. Reum asked for time to process, rest and heal, as well as privacy for himself and his family.

“No matter how tough things get, there is a light at the end of the tunnel, sometimes in the least expected way,” Reum said, according to the statement.

The man and his father-in-law who found Reum inside the wreckage of his car were scouting fishing holes, authorities in Indiana said Tuesday. They discovered Reum, who they initially thought to be dead, in a shallow creek beneath an Interstate 94 bridge in the city of Portage.

Reum, unclear how long he had been trapped there, had multiple visible injuries, including a broken hand, Mario Garcia and son-in-law Nivardo De La Torre said.

Mario Garcia and his son-in-law Nivardo De La Torre. (NBC Chicago)

He was rushed by helicopter to a hospital, where the injuries were assessed as life-threatening, said Sgt. Glen Fifield, a regional spokesperson for the Indiana State Police.

Fifield estimated at a news conference Tuesday that Reum could have been at the site for nearly a week because the area is out of view of the interstate. He added that no accident reports in the area had been filed in recent days.

It remains unclear how exactly Reum ended up there or how he survived. Fifield said it's unclear whether he was able to access food or water.

The mild Indiana weather this week also could have contributed to Reum's survival. While temperatures this time last year reached freezing, the highs of 58 degrees and lows in the 40s are warmer than normal, Fifield said.

“Quite frankly,” he said, “it’s a miracle he’s alive.”

It took rescuers from the Portage and Burns Harbor fire departments hours to free Reum from the car because of the intensity of the wreckage and the difficult location, Fifield said Tuesday.

Members of Portage Fire Dept. help rescue a driver who was stuck in his mangled car in a creek off of I-94 for days. (TODAY)

Authorities think Reum was driving westbound on I-94 near mile marker 19 when the vehicle went off the roadway for reasons not yet known.

“His vehicle missed that guardrail, so he’s driving on the grass shoulder before he goes airborne,” Fifield said. “His vehicle goes down into the creek, where he rolls several times. It rolled underneath the bridge.”

