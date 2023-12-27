Driver trapped in wrecked car for 6 days rescued after 2 fishermen spotted his vehicle

An Indiana man trapped in his crashed vehicle for almost a week was rescued, thanks to two passersby who called authorities for help.

The man, Matthew R. Reum, 27, was driving a 2016 Dodge Ram truck westbound on I-94 about an hour outside of South Bend, Indiana, in Porter County, when the crash occurred, the state police said in a press release Dec. 26.

The vehicle "left the roadway for unknown reasons" and landed in a ditch, then overturned into a nearby creek and came to a stop under an overpass, the release said. Authorities estimated that the crash occurred "sometime around" Dec. 20.

Two Fisherman Find Man Trapped in a Crashed Vehicle (Indiana State Police )

The release states that Reum was "pinned inside of the vehicle and was unable to call for help," reporting that he was "able to drink rain water for hydration in order to survive for such a long period of time while being exposed to the elements."

Two nearby fishermen, Nivardo Delatoree and his father-in-law Mario Garcia, were scoping out potential fishing holes when they saw Reum's vehicle, state police said in a press conference. Delatoree and Garcia live in Portage, Indiana, and Hobert, Indiana, respectively.

"Out of curiosity, they made their way to the vehicle and observed what they thought was a lifeless person," the release said. "However, when one of the fishermen touched the occupant, he turned his head and began to speak to them. The Good Samaritans immediately called 911 and requested help."

Two local fire departments, Portage and Burns Harbor, responded and "after a lengthy extrication process," they removed Reum from the vehicle, the release said. Reum, a resident of Mishawaka, Indiana, was transported to a local hospital "for treatment of severe, life-threatening injuries." Reum's family has been notified, the release said.

"Had it not been for the two individuals that were walking the creek this afternoon, this incident more than likely would have had a different outcome," the release said. "There had not been any prior reports of a crash in this area prior to the fishermen finding the vehicle."

State police said Reum's crash "is a reminder of the importance of always letting someone know if you are traveling, the route you are taking, and the need to always have emergency items in your vehicle."

"The will to survive this crash was nothing short of extraordinary," the release said.

