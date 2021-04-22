Driver to trial for November high-speed chase in city

Apr. 22—A Cranesville man who was allegedly high on methamphetamine and marijuana while leading police on a chase through the city in November will head to trial following a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Wednesday.

Nathan Trevor Koman, 28, is accused of reaching speeds of 70 mph while being pursued by three police cruisers, according to the criminal complaint filed by Meadville Police Department, and faces a felony count of fleeing police, misdemeanor driving under the influence (DUI) and drug charges, and nine traffic violations. In charging Koman with driving on a suspended license, police noted that he has previously been convicted of driving on a suspended or revoked license eight times.

The chase began at about 8:20 p.m. Nov. 21 near the intersection of North Cottage Street and North Street and ended about 2 miles later on Mulligan Lane, according to police. Koman allegedly refused to bring his black 2005 Lexus sedan to a stop and led police from North Cottage Street to North, Grove, Arch and Liberty streets before turning onto Mulligan Lane, a dead end off Liberty Street just south of the city in West Mead Township.

Despite oncoming traffic and numerous pedestrians in the areas covered by the pursuit, police said Koman reached speeds of 70 mph in a 25 mph zone, according to the criminal complaint.

Koman also is charged with ignoring five stop signs and one red traffic light over the course of the chase.

Police reported finding a digital scale, plastic baggies, a glass pipe, rolling papers and other alleged drug paraphernalia in the vehicle, according to the criminal complaint.

Koman faces 13 charges in all. In addition to the felony fleeing police charge and an ungraded count of DUI, the charges include misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. The nine summary traffic charges he faces consist of five counts of failure to perform duties at a stop sign and single counts of failure to stop at a red signal, reckless driving, failure to drive at safe speed, and driving while operating privileges are suspended.

Koman remains free on $5,000 bond. A trial will be scheduled for the September term of Crawford County court.

