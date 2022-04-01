A driver tried to outrun a Franklin deputy in a stolen car, then she rammed him

A woman is accused of ramming a Franklin County deputy’s car while she was driving a reportedly stolen car in west Pasco.

Brittney A. Emineth, 36, allegedly tried hiding from Deputy Travis Mahler after he spotted her acting suspiciously Tuesday near Road 96 and Court Street.

But he kept chasing her and eventually other officers joined in, reaching speeds up to 85 miles per hour. The pursuit eventually ended up going across the river into Richland and Benton County.

The incident began shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday, when Deputy Mahler saw Emineth make a sudden turn from Court Street onto Road 94, according to court records.

As he was passing, he saw the car’s lights turn off. He turned around and started following it.

He then saw the taillights come back on while it was heading east on Court Street. He caught up to the car and signaled for Emineth to stop.

But she sped away after reaching Argent Road, said court records . Mahler was about to stop the chase when Emineth slowed down and turned north onto Road 100.

She then stopped on Road 100 just north of Balflour Drive and Mahler pulled up behind her. Then, Emineth allegedly put the car into reverse and drove toward the patrol car.

“I was able to get my vehicle into reverse and began driving in reverse at a high rate of speed trying to get away from the suspect vehicle,” Mahler said in the report. “This continued for approximately 75 feet.”

After passing the intersection of Road 100, the deputy couldn’t see behind him, so he had to slow. Then, Emineth slammed into the push bars of the patrol vehicle.

Emineth allegedly put the car back into drive and sped away.

Mahler activated his siren and began chasing her again. The chase continued through west Pasco and at one point slid to a stop on a sidewalk near the intersection of Oliver Driver and Finnhorse Lane.

Deputy Mahler stopped and got out of his car with his weapon drawn, but Emineth drove off, said officials. That’s when Pasco police took up the chase.

Pasco and Franklin County deputies stopped the pursuit when it crossed the river into Benton County.

Benton County deputies later spotted Emineth in the car, stopped her and took her into custody.

Emineth was booked into the Franklin County jail on suspicion of first-degree assault, attempting to elude police and hit-and-run.

Court Commissioner Diana Ruff set her bail at $50,000 based on nature of the crime and her criminal history that includes convictions for kidnapping and assault.