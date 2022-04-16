Driver tried to run over police officer who then shot at him, CMPD says. Arrest made.

Police on Friday announced the arrest of a driver accused of trying to run over a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer who then shot at him.

Carneal Robinson of Charlotte, 34, was arrested and jailed Tuesday on charges of assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer and possession of a stolen vehicle, police said. Robinson remained in the Mecklenburg County jail Saturday on $30,000 bail, jail records showed.

On March 10, CMPD officers were looking for a gray Ford Fusion that was stolen off Farmhurst Drive. Police found a car that matched the description of the missing vehicle at the America’s Best Inn near the 7900 block of Nations Ford Road, the Observer previously reported, citing a CMPD news release.

An officer matched the VIN on the Ford, while other officers went to speak with two people in the car, police said. When the officers approached, the passenger in the car ran away, according to police.

When the driver tried running over one of the officers, the officer “perceived a lethal threat and then discharged his firearm toward the driver,” who then drove away, police said.

Police are not saying what evidence led them to arrest Robinson in the case.

No injuries were reported.