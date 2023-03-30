Driver tries to help woman they hit with car, TN cops say. Then she’s run over again

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver after a woman was killed at a Chattanooga, Tennessee, intersection.

Around 9:30 p.m. March 29, police responded to a report of a pedestrian hit while crossing the road, according to a Facebook post from the Chattanooga Police Department.

When they arrived they saw someone trying to perform “life-saving measures” on a woman in the road, police said.

Police were told that the woman had been walking her dog and was crossing the intersection when a driver hit her.

The driver stopped, police said, but when the driver tried to help the woman, a second vehicle struck her again.

That vehicle drove away from the scene, police said.

First responders pronounced the woman dead at the scene, and investigators are now asking for any information about the second vehicle.

No description of the vehicle was provided by police.

The victim and the driver who tried to save her have not been identified. Police did not share the status of the woman’s dog.

One commenter on the police department’s post said that they had “been shocked many times to roll up on someone wearing dark clothes in the darkest areas,” along the road where the woman was hit.

Other commenters called for lights to be installed to increase visibility.

“Maybe the city should put more lights up in this area,” one comment read.

“Ah so lights need to be installed!!!!” read another.

