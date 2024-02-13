Driver tries to hide car in Walmart parking lot before 130-mph chase, NC cops say

A North Carolina driver tried to hide his car in a Walmart parking lot before leading cops on a 130-mph chase, deputies said.

The man was driving with a revoked license when deputies tried to stop him for speeding early Feb. 9, the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said. He’s accused of not pulling over, leading to a police chase on U.S. Highway 258 in the Tarboro area.

At one point, the driver turned into a Walmart parking lot and tried to hide from cops, the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post.

But later, the man is accused of turning off his headlights and traveling back onto the highway. As N.C. State Highway Patrol joined the chase, the driver reached 130 mph in a 55-mph zone, Capt. Wilson Muse of the sheriff’s office told McClatchy News in a phone interview.

Deputies said the chase ended with a PIT maneuver, a tactic that law enforcement officials sometimes use to force a car to stop. No one was injured during the maneuver.

The driver reportedly was “taken into custody without incident,” and his car was seized. The man, a Halifax resident, was charged with several traffic-related crimes, including driving while license revoked, reckless driving and flee to elude, a felony.

Muse said drivers face a “whole lot more as far as consequences when you run versus just stopping and getting your ticket.”

Tarboro is roughly 70 miles east of Raleigh.

