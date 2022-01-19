Driver tries hiding cocaine by snorting it during I-40 police chase, Arkansas cops say

A suspected drug dealer leading police on a two-county chase tried hiding the cocaine in his car by snorting it, leaving him in need of medical care, according to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office in northwest Arkansas.

It happened on Interstate 40 near the Franklin County line, and deputies say the driver was also holding a woman prisoner during the chase.

Identities of the driver and the woman were not released.

Investigators say the chase began when a deputy tried to stop the vehicle on Interstate 40 and the driver refused to pull over. The vehicle eventually exited the interstate in neighboring Franklin County and “soon became lost,” officials said in a news release.

The chase ended when the vehicle turned onto a dead-end road and a deputy blocked it with his vehicle, officials said.

“The driver was determined to be a parolee from Fayetteville (Arkansas), who was currently out on bond for other drug charges,” officials said.

“It was determined that the driver had been actively ‘snorting’ cocaine during the pursuit in an attempt to discard of the evidence. He requested medical treatment for this issue,” officials continued. “One of the earlier bags thrown from the vehicle was located on the roadside. It was covered in a white powder substance believed to be cocaine.”

Investigators say 63 pills found in the vehicle tested positive as fentanyl.

A woman in the vehicle with the driver was identified as his ex-girlfriend, officials said, and “he had been holding her inside the vehicle, against her will.”

“She’d already been debating jumping from the moving vehicle before our deputy tried to stop them,” officials said.

Felony charges against the driver include: “fleeing, possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver, drug paraphernalia and false imprisonment,” officials said. The driver also faces misdemeanor charges of driving with a revoked licensed, reckless driving, tampering with evidence and driving without insurance.

