Driver tries to snatch child after ramming stolen FedEx truck into SUV, NC cops say

A man crashed a stolen FedEx truck then tried to take a child from an SUV in North Carolina on Thursday, police said.

The FedEx truck driver was in traffic on 5th Street and Memorial Drive in Greenville when a man came up to the truck and tried to get inside, the Greenville Police Department said, according to local outlet WITN. The driver told police he was afraid for his safety and got out of the truck, at which point the other man got in.

The suspect drove the truck down the wrong side of the road and crashed into an SUV with a mother and her child inside, police said, according to The Daily Reflector.

Police said he then crossed a median, drove off the highway and eventually slammed into a brick-walled building, WITN reported.

After crashing into the building, police said the man went back to the SUV he’d just hit and tried to take the child out of the vehicle, according to WNCT. But police said a bystander intervened, and officers arrived and arrested the suspect, who has not been publicly identified.

The mother and child were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injures, WNCT reported.

“The suspect involved in this was not injured as far as we can tell but he was taken to (Vidant Medical Center) for a mental evaluation,” Kristen Hunter, a spokesperson for the police department, told The Daily Reflector.

McClatchy News reached out to the Greenville Police Department about the incident but had not received a response as of Thursday afternoon.

Greenville is about 84 miles east of Raleigh.

