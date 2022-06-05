Driver in triple-fatal Green Bay crash to enter plea Monday, avoiding trial set for this week

GREEN BAY - A man who was scheduled to go in trial this week for the deaths of three passengers in a car he struck in 2020 will instead enter a plea to settle the case.

Abdi Fatah Ahmed, now 24, is scheduled to have a plea hearing Monday morning before Brown County Judge John Zakowski. The trial has been removed from the calendar, an indication that he will enter a plea or pleas to settle the charges against him.

It's unclear what Ahmed will admit to, or if the agreement contains a sentencing recommendation.

Ahmed was 22 in 2020 when the 2019 Dodge Charger he was driving at 104 mph on Lombardi Avenue slammed broadside into a car occupied by three people which was pulling into Kwik Trip. The force of the crash caused the struck car to roll over four to five times, killing or fatally injuring the three passengers, according to details filed in the criminal complaint in 2020.

Ahmed's speed was calculated by a data-recording device in Ahmed's car.

Driver Jesse Saldana, 28, and passengers Sonya Guillen, 27, and her mother, Sonya Gonzalez, 57, all died at the scene or at the local hospital where they had been rushed after the crash, police records show.

Both the prosecution and the defense had planned to have a crash-reconstruction specialist testify as an expert witness in the case, court records show.

Ahmed was facing three counts of first-degree reckless homicide in connection to the crash, which the criminal complaint said followed police having stopped Ahmed six times in the past year for a range of reckless-driving complaints. It was not immediately clear which of those incidents, if any, led to charges.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Green Bay driver in triple-fatal crash plans to enter plea on Monday