A driver was trying to ditch Florida cops. There were gas pumps and a fence just ahead

An out of control driver ended up in police custody on Thursday in Pensacola, Florida, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

A Facebook from the law enforcement agency says Patrick Bell, 33, was wanted for failure to appear on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and discharging a firearm in public.

Deputies tracked down the suspect at a gas station on the busy thoroughfare of Navy Boulevard.

When they attempted to stop his car, Bell took off, hitting a gas pump then fleeing onto the road, with the deputies hot on his trail.

Bell eventually lost control, slamming into a sign post. Pictures on the post show the destruction to his four-door dark red SUV, its front almost completely bashed in.

The suspect briefly attempted to evade authorities yet again by taking off on foot, but was quickly caught and taken into custody.

A search of his car revealed “narcotics in plain sight.”

No one was hurt, the sheriff’s office said — but the gas pump and fence were damaged.

As for Bell, he’ll face the original charges plus a few more tacked on related to the pursuit, including possession.

