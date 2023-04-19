Driver trying to escape gunfire crashes into building in Rainier Valley

A drive-by shooting resulted in the victim’s car crashing into a building in Seattle’s Rainier Valley Monday night.

Shortly after 6 p.m., police arrived at the scene in the 8800 block of Renton Avenue South and found a car crashed through the wall of an open business, according to a Seattle Police Department Blotter post.

The driver of the car left the area before police arrived, but officers found evidence of a shooting.

Witnesses told officers that several suspects in a red Kia sedan fired several gunshots toward a person as they were getting into their car.

The victim tried to drive away but backed into a building instead.

Meanwhile, during the same incident, a passing driver’s car was hit by an errant gunshot, and nearby buildings were also damaged by gunfire.

No injuries were reported.

Police searched the area but did not find the suspects or the driver of the car that crashed.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Seattle Police Department’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.