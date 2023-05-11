Driver trying to escape gunshots crashes into Clark County auto parts store, deputies say

A Park Layne auto parts store is closed Thursday after a driver crashed his vehicle into it while he was being shot at, according to deputies.

A sign posted on the O’Reilly’s Auto Parts store on South Dayton Lakeview Road indicates the business is “closed until further notice” after the incident around midnight Thursday. Multiple pieces of wood have boarded-up the side of the building where the car slammed into it.

Deputies were called to the auto parts business on reports of gunshots and a crash at the business. Witnesses told dispatchers they heard multiple shots, while others reported an explosion when a utility box was hit in the crash.

“We were taking orders and we heard gunshots after seeing two people walked up to one of the cars. We’re all hiding right now,” a person who identified themselves as the manager of the nearby McDonalds said in one 911 call, obtained in a News Center 7 public records request.

“The power meter exploded on the side of the building. And then they all took off running towards the car wash across the street. Their car is in the side of O’Reilly’s,” a second 911 caller told dispatchers.

A Clark County Sheriff’s Office investigation found the driver crashed while he was being shot at and shell casings were found at the scene.

The person who was shot at, identified as Cato L. Mayberry, 22, was the suspect in the previous domestic violence incident and was arrested after the crash, a Clark County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson told News Center 7.

Mayberry is facing preliminary charges of domestic violence and strangulation stemming from the incident that happened just hours before, the spokesperson said. Mayberry is showing as an inmate in the Clark County Jail, according to online jail records.

No injuries were reported in the shooting and crash. Deputies have not identified any suspects in the shooting and the spokesperson noted that Mayberry is not cooperating with investigators.

“Due to the gun violence that has occurred, the Sheriff’s Office will continue an active investigation as we attempt to identify the suspects in this case. Too often victims don’t want to cooperate with law enforcement and then engage in retaliation violence,” Major Mike Young told News Center 7.

“The Sheriff’s Office is taking an active defense against the gun violence in our community and will further the investigation as far as possible in order to identify the perpetrators of this crime within our jurisdiction.”

It was not known how long the auto parts store was expected to be closed.

