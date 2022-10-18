Driver trying to hit woman rams into business as she jumps out of way, Florida cops say

A man trying to run a woman over with his SUV crashed into a business when she jumped out of the way, according to a Florida police department.

Officers went to an address in Tampa, about 85 miles southwest of Orlando, at around 8 a.m. on Oct. 18 after a driver crashed his GMC vehicle through the front window of an establishment, according to a news release from the Tampa Police Department.

The 31-year-old driver was at the scene with a woman, who told police that she and the driver had been “physically fighting all day,” the release says.

She told officers that she was in the vehicle with the driver when he “hit her in the face with a closed fist,” before he got out of the vehicle to unlock the door of the business, the release says. She then got out, and he, “positioned his vehicle to strike her,” the release says.

When she ran out of the way, he crashed his vehicle into the building’s window, according to police.

“The business was closed at the time with no one inside,” the release says. The name of the business was not released by police.

Both the driver and the woman had injuries from fighting, police said.

The driver was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, among other charges, according to the police department. He is being held on a $4,500 bond, according to Hillsborough County Sheriff’s records.

If you are experiencing domestic violence and need someone to talk to, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline for support at 1-800-799-7233 or text “START” to 88788.

Man stabs woman to death, then himself, while 3 kids were in the home, Florida cops say

Woman gets kidnapped and is found fatally shot hours later in SUV, Texas cops say

Man shoots and kills his mom as they argued putting away groceries, Missouri cops say