Driver tumbles 350 feet down mountain in storm, Colorado cops say. ‘Help me!’

On the lookout for motorists in need of help in a snowstorm on a Colorado highway, tow truck driver Kory McMahon spotted a pickup truck veer out of control.

“The front end went up over the guardrail and caught for a moment,” McMahon told KDVR. “It was then teetering and tottering, but as soon as it tipped forward, it shot down the hill. Gone.”

The Ford F-150 tumbled 350 feet down the mountain after losing control on Interstate 70 on Friday, Jan. 5, the Colorado State Patrol told the Denver Gazette.

McMahon told KDVR he called for help, then slid down the mountain to the crashed truck, where he heard the 70-year-old driver cry out, “help me!”

Rescuers rushed to the crash near the Eisenhower-Johnson Tunnel, where the truck landed on its side, KCNC reported.

Authorities called for snowmobilers to assist with the rescue, according to the station.

The driver was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, the Denver Gazette reported. No information on his current condition was available.

“It was dark, it just kept snowing. His tracks would have been covered, no one would have known he was down there,” McMahon told KDVR.

The Eisenhower-Johnson Tunnel is about 60 miles west of Denver.

