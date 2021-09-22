Driver charged in death of East Hartford woman, police say

Hartford police on Wednesday arrested a Georgia woman who they say was behind the wheel of a car that struck and killed a pedestrian from East Hartford last month.

Tyra Givens, 25, of Lawrenceville, Ga., was charged with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle and failure of a vehicle operator to exercise reasonable care when near a vulnerable user on a public way, they said.

According to police, the collision happened about 10 p.m. Aug. 13 near 1313 Main St. Responding officers found a 55-year-old woman who was critically injured after being hit by a car. She was taken to Hartford Hospital, where she later died.

The woman was identified as Cecil Greene of Cannon Road in East Hartford, police said.

The vehicle and its driver, Givens, remained at the scene, they said.

Crime Scene Division detectives investigated the collision and determined Givens was at fault. They obtained a warrant for her arrest and took her into custody Wednesday morning, police said.

She was in police lockup awaiting her appearance in Superior Court in Hartford, they said.

