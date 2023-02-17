Driver under the influence flees from Westover patrolman

Feb. 16—A Morgantown man is in custody after he allegedly attempted to flee from a Westover Police officer while under the influence.

According to court documents, Patrolman Carver of Westover PD observed a Nissan Sentra swerving in its own lane while on patrol of Fairmont Road and Dupont Road around midnight on Feb. 13.

Carver followed the vehicle and observed the vehicle traveling on the white fog line about four times.

The driver allegedly then performed a rolling stop at the intersection of Dupont Road and River Road. Carver then initiated the lights and sirens on his vehicle, the complaint said.

Instead of stopping, the driver, later identified as Howard Chase, 47, of Morgantown, accelerated to speeds of 40 mph.

The pursuit continued onto River Road, then onto Price Hill where, according to the complaint, Chase eventually stopped the vehicle, got out, and threw a whiskey bottle at Carver, which hit the left side of his body.

Chase then led the officer on a short foot pursuit before fleeing into a wooded area. Carver waited for other units to arrive on scene.

With the assistance of Monongalia County Sheriff's Department, Morgantown Police Department, and Granville Police Department, Chase was apprehended and taken into custody.

According to the complaint, Chase told officers he had attempted to flee from police because of an active circuit court warrant for his arrest.

Officers reported Chase had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and, after being read his Miranda Rights, admitted to drinking a bottle of whiskey earlier in the evening.

Chase is charged with attempting to flee from a law enforcement officer while under the influence of alcohol.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge during an arraignment hearing earlier this week. He is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail on $5, 000 bond.

