Driver used 'best judgment' allowing teen on bus to Blandford, but didn't follow protocol: School system

PETERSBURG — The city school system said Tuesday that the bus driver who allowed a teenager to ride with sixth-graders to Blandford Academy last week "used their best judgment" but still failed to follow transportation protocol.

That teenager, a 17-year-old transgender male who is not enrolled in any public school in the city, was stopped shortly after walking into the East Bank Street building Feb. 10. He has been charged with being drunk in public and bringing a weapon onto school grounds.

Existing transportation policy requires students to present either a bus pass or written authorization from the system’s dispatch office when boarding the bus. If they do not have the written pass for the morning transport, they must have it before the end of the school day or they will not be allowed to ride the bus back home.

The teenager did not have any pass or authorization to ride the bus to Blandford. However, the bus driver told system authorities that an adult at the bus stop vouched for the teenager as attending Blandford, so the driver let him on.

“The driver used their best judgment but did not follow proper procedures,” system spokesperson Terrance Dixon said in an email to The Progress-Index. It was not disclosed if that driver will face any disciplinary action stemming from the incident.

In addition, drivers are given a manifest at the beginning of the school year that lists all of the students assigned to their buses. Dixon said those manifests are updated daily.

After riding the bus to Blandford, the teenager fell in line with students entering the building. Students have to walk through metal detectors at each entrance. The school cafeteria is adjacent to the metal detectors at the building’s front door, and it was inside the cafeteria where the teenager was detained.

School officials said the teenager had a 3-inch pocket knife and tobacco products in his possession when he was caught. However, he never posed a threat to students or school staff, police said.

It has not been reported why the teenager was on the Blandford campus. The police investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The school system provided this information at the request of The Progress-Index, who submitted specific questions to be answered. Initially the school system declined to provide the information, citing the ongoing police investigation, but agreed to answer after the newspaper resubmitted questions pertaining to school policy that was out of the purview of the police investigation.

