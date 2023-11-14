Driver of vandalized Dodge Charger arrested on suspicion of murder after drive-by shooting

Mesa police arrested a suspect on Wednesday who was connected to a June drive-by shooting that left one man dead, according to court records.

Mesa Police booked 21-year-old Bartelemi Asukulu on first-degree murder charges after a juvenile co-defendant gave testimony the week before that linked Asukulu to the crime.

The co-defendant was arrested on Nov. 2 and booked into juvenile corrections in relation to the shooting, according to Det. Brandi Myers, a spokesperson for Mesa Police Department. Authorities did not release his identity.

Police respond to fatal crash near Sonic

On June 25, at about 2:37 a.m., Mesa police responded to calls of a shooting near University and Country Club drives, where they found a Nissan Altima crashed into the Sonic restaurant exit sign with one person inside.

The driver, an unnamed man, was found unresponsive by officers with a gunshot wound to the back of his head, according to police in court documents. The man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

No one else was found at the scene even though the passenger door was left wide open, with multiple gunshots marked on the crashed vehicle and 9 mm and .40-caliber casings found on the road near the scene.

The court documents revealed an investigation heavily guided by eyewitness testimony.

The documents state that police learned the victim and his friends were at a party hosted at a recording studio which Asukulu and the juvenile co-defendant also attended.

What led to the car shooting?

At some point in the night before the shooting, police learned that the friends of the victim and two unidentified men broke one of the windows on Asukulu's Dodge Charger.

Asukulu apparently noticed the damage when he and the co-defendant left the party, and chased the victim who was driving the Nissan Altima. Police said in the court documents that they used security cameras to confirm the two vehicles had a chase before the crash near the Sonic.

Witnesses told police that a series of seven to eight gunshots rang out in the area near the Sonic after they saw a vehicle believed to belong to the victim pass by as it was pursued by a gray Dodge Charger.

Witnesses reported that the victim was pursued while at least one of the Charger's occupants fired gunshots before the victim crashed into the Sonic sign. The Charger made a U-turn and fled the scene, according to court documents.

In an interview with police, Asukulu confirmed he was at the party, his window had been broken, and that he had chased the victim with the juvenile co-defendant in the vehicle.

Asukulu said he and the co-defendant chased the victim's vehicle to try to get their license plate and claimed that one of the two armed men also in his vehicle had begun shooting at the victim as Asukulu drove after it.

Asukulu told police he never saw any of the occupants in the victim's vehicle point a gun at him. Asukulu told police he thought the victim's car crashed and that he didn't know if a bullet hit them, according to arrest records.

Asukulu said he dropped off the other passengers including the co-defendant, and that he never reported the broken window or the shooting to law enforcement, according to arrest records.

Furthermore, police said Asukulu got his vehicle's window repaired the day after the shooting.

Police said in court documents that another witness to the incident corroborated Asukulu's account but added that he told the juvenile co-defendant to shoot several times while Asukulu drove 60 to 70 mph to catch the victim.

On Nov. 2, police interviewed the juvenile co-defendant who said he knew the victim's vehicle was occupied by at least five people, but that he fired his Glock .40-caliber pistol until the magazine was empty. Police said this bullet cartridge was consistent with the kind found at the scene of the crime.

The juvenile co-defendant added that none of the victim's passengers shot at him or Asukulu, but that he shot at the victim because he and Asukulu were upset that the victim broke into their car, according to court records.

After his Wednesday arrest at his home near 59th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard, Asukulu was charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of hindering prosecution and evidence tampering.

Asukulu is being held on $500,000 bond, with his next court appearance scheduled for Nov. 16.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Court documents reveal what led up to deadly Mesa car shooting in June