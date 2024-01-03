Driver vanishes from crash scene after Apple Watch alerts police, Arizona sheriff says

An Apple Watch alerted authorities to a crash in Arizona, but the driver was gone when deputies arrived at the scene, officials said.

Authorities received a 911 text early Dec. 29, and deputies responding to an area northwest of Lake Pleasant discovered a rolled vehicle, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

They tried looking for the driver but couldn’t find anyone, deputies said.

Twenty rescuers and a helicopter began searching for the missing driver for several hours until they found a 30-year-old man walking 5 miles away from the crash site, deputies said.

The man from Surprise had minor injuries and was looking for help, deputies said. He declined medical attention and was reunited with his family.

Lake Pleasant is about 30 miles north of Surprise, which is part of the Phoenix metro area.

