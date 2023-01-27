Driver of vehicle involved in Thursday crash still unidentified

Jan. 27—The driver of a vehicle involved in a crash that killed a Brunswick woman Thursday afternoon is still unidentified, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

Glynn County Sheriff's Office deputies were in pursuit of the vehicle a few minutes prior to the crash. Sheriff Neal Jump told The News that the suspect, driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee, ran a stop sign at the intersection of K Street and Tillman Avenue "wide-open" before slamming into a black sedan. The incident occurred around 3:15 p.m. or so, per Brunswick Police Chief Kevin Jones.

According to the GSP, Vita Oliver, 47, of Brunswick, was driving that sedan. She was transported to the Southeast Georgia Health System's Brunswick hospital where she was declared deceased, GSP spokesperson Konswello Monroe said in a statement.

"The driver of the Jeep Grand Cherokee ran from the vehicle and is currently unidentified," according to the statement. "A large amount of money, a gun and marijuana was recovered from the fleeing vehicle."

The Glynn County Sheriff's Office, GSP, and Brunswick and Glynn County police departments are cooperating in the investigation. If anyone has any information on the incident, please call the GCSO at 912-554-7600 or the Glynn County Police Silent Witness line at 912-554-7845.

Jump told The News that the Jeep involved in Thursday's crash was believed to have been involved in a police pursuit last week. Sheriff's deputies located the Jeep in the Arco neighborhood yesterday and witnessed "illegal activity going down" nearby, Jump said, prompting the suspect to flee.

Deputies initiated the chase but broke it off due to school traffic in the area and had no eyes on the vehicle when it crashed minutes later, he said. The crash occurred near Burroughs-Molette Elementary School.