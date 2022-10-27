Driver in Vestal double fatal crash indicted on vehicular homicide and manslaughter

A Binghamton man has been indicted on multiple felony counts in connection with an August crash that killed a Johnson City couple.

A Broome County grand jury indicted Stephen M. Moran, 32, on charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, first-degree vehicular manslaughter, and second-degree manslaughter, along with related charges.

The charges stem from an Aug. 8 late night head-on crash on Vestal Parkway in the Town of Vestal that killed Alfred and Paula Latessa.

The indictment accuses Moran of driving at an excessive speed, and in an intoxicated condition, resulting in the fatal collision.

The crash took place shortly before 11 p.m. Aug. 8 between Murray Hill Road and Plaza Drive, according to the Vestal Police Department.

The preliminary investigation indicated Moran was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox east in the westbound lane of Vestal Parkway when his vehicle collided head-on with the Latessa's westbound 2016 Nissan sedan, police said.

Alfred Latessa was pronounced dead at the scene. Paula Latessa was extricated from the vehicle with the Jaws of Life and transported to Wilson Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

Vestal police were assisted by the Broome County Sheriff's Office, Vestal Fire Department, Binghamton University law enforcement division, Vestal EMS, and New York State Department of Transportation.

Moran was arraigned Thursday in front of Broome County Judge Joseph F. Cawley. He pleaded not guilty to all of the charges and was released to the Pretrial Release Program.

Moran faces eight-and-a-third to 25 years in state prison if convicted on the aggravated vehicular homicide charge alone, according to the Broome County District Attorney's Office.

The case is in the discovery phase and no trial date has been set, said District Attorney Michael A. Korchak.

