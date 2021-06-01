Driver walking in Tampa intersection killed after car, motorcycle hit him

Dennis Joyce, Tampa Bay Times
·1 min read

TAMPA — A man died when he was hit by a car and motorcycle after stopping his own car in the roadway and walking into an intersection, Tampa police said.

The driver who hit the man fled and was being sought by police. The motorcyclist received minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The incident occurred at 11:20 p.m. Monday on 40th Street at Hillsborough Avenue. The victim is a man in his 50s but police did not identify him. Why he stopped in the roadway “is part of the investigation,” said police spokesman Eddy Durkin.

A charcoal grey car, possibly a Chevrolet Impala, was headed west on Hillsborough Avenue when it struck the victim and fled, police said. He was hit again by the motorcycle and died at the scene of his injuries.

Anyone with information was asked to call Tampa Police at 813.231.6130.

