Driver walks away from rollover crash in Merkel

MERKEL, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Authorities responded to a rollover wreck Monday night in Merkel. The driver miraculously walked away without major injuries.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) assisted officers from the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) at the scene of a single-vehicle crash around 9:00 p.m. near mile marker 274 on I-20.

DPS told KTAB/KRBC the driver was headed east on I-20 but failed to stay in his lane, swerved too far to the left, flipped over a concrete railing, and was found in his vehicle upside down in the roadway.

Luckily, the driver was wearing a seat belt and the car’s airbags deployed. Medical services on scene assessed and released the driver with some minor cuts and bruises. The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

