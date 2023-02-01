Driver wanted after deadly hit-and-run crash in Columbia, police say

A man is dead and a search is underway for the driver who was involved in a hit-and-run crash, the Columbia Police Department said.

Police reported the deadly collision after 10 p.m. Tuesday.

The crash happened in the 7500 block of Garners Ferry Road, according to police. That’s an area densely packed with restaurants and retail businesses, including a Walmart Supercenter and a Lowe’s Home Improvement store, about a mile from Exit 9 on Interstate 77.

Information about the collision was not available, and there was no word on a description of the vehicle involved.

No arrests have been reported by police.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the man who was killed.

No other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

Through Sunday, 58 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2023, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 1,075 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

This was at least the sixth deadly crash in Richland County in 2023, according to DPS data. Last year, 67 deaths were reported in the county, DPS reported.