Driver wanted for intentionally ramming into man has ‘violent tendencies,’ police say

Miami police say they have identified the driver who intentionally rammed into a man and killed him earlier this year.

On Thursday, the department asked for the community’s help in finding David Sagastume, 50.

“The suspect is considered armed and dangerous, has violent tendencies, and is an escape risk,” police said.

Last month, police released video of the Jan. 31 incident at 2691 SW 11th St., near Little Havana.

Jader Zeledon Ruiz and Sagastume were arguing when Sagastume got into a 2013-2016 red Mercedes Benz CLA and struck Ruiz and several parked cars, according to police.

Jader Zeledon Ruiz

Ruiz - who was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center where he died - was dragged several feet and pinned between vehicles.

Sagastume is facing a second degree murder charge.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 305-603-6350 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).