Driver of wanted vehicle fires at metro-east officers, then shoots self, state police say

The driver of a vehicle wanted in connection with a St. Louis crime exchanged gunfire with O’Fallon and Fairview Heights police officers Saturday after a traffic stop in O’Fallon, then shot himself in the head, according to a release from the Illinois State Police.

The driver was taken by helicopter to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, the release stated.

No officers were injured.

The exchange of gunfire happened after officers from the two local departments stopped a vehicle wanted by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police in connection with a felony. The traffic stop, initiated at 11:42 a.m., was in the parking lot of O’Fallon Plaza in the 1900 block of U.S. 50. The address is near the intersection of U.S. 50 and Old Collinsville Road.

“The driver exited the vehicle, armed with a firearm, and fled on foot,” state police said in their release. “The driver fired at the officers and the officers returned fire.

“ The driver continued running approximately 100 yards where he was found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. “

One of the suspect’s bullets struck a Fairview Heights police car.

The identity of the driver has not been released.

The Illinois State Police are investigating,