Driver wearing only underwear crashes and sinks in lake during chase, Maine cops say

A driver wearing only underwear ended up submerged in a Maine lake when his vehicle crashed and sank during a police chase, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Photos shared by the sheriff’s office show only the roof of the SUV was above water when it came to a stop in the 307-acre lake.

The 20-year-old driver escaped the vehicle, swam to shore and was promptly arrested, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

It happened Sunday, Sept. 18, in Wilson Lake, near the state’s New Hampshire border. The lake is about 45 miles southwest of Portland.

“The York County Sheriff’s Office received a report that somebody was attempting to break into a residence on Langley Shores Drive in Acton,” the sheriff’s office said.

“Specifically, a homeowner observed on his Ring Doorbell, an individual who appeared intoxicated and clad only in underwear, was attempting to gain access into the home that was unoccupied at the time.”

The man left before deputies arrived. However, his vehicle was spotted elsewhere in Acton “a short time later,” officials said.

“The deputy turned his cruiser around and attempted to stop the vehicle, but it took off at a high rate of speed,” the sheriff’s office said.

“Shortly after the vehicle crashed into Wilson Lake in Acton. The operator ... was able to free himself from the vehicle and swam to shore where he was placed in custody.”

The driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, officials said, and later “summonsed for eluding an officer and other traffic related charges.”

