Driver who went wrong way on I-295 is charged with drunken driving

Apr. 23—A Westbrook man who police say drove the wrong way on Interstate 295 for about five miles on Thursday morning was arrested and charged with operating under the influence and driving to endanger.

Eric Page, 30, of Westbrook, was eventually taken into custody by state police troopers. Page's blood-alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit, according to a statement from Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Maine State Police became involved in the incident around 9:20 a.m. when they received reports of a vehicle going northbound in the southbound travel lanes of I-295 in Portland. Several troopers, officers from the Portland Police Department, and the Maine Marine Patrol responded.

Moss said Page's vehicle traveled north for about five miles after leaving the Portland area. During that trip north, Page passed a marked state police cruiser which had its blue lights on to slow traffic heading south along the highway. Page eventually pulled into a cross-over area on the highway.

There were no reports of injuries or crashes. If anyone has video of the driving incident or witnessed it, they are asked to contact Trooper James Leonard at (207) 624-7076.