Driver in West Chester crash that killed Mason teen sentenced to prison

Jul. 3—A Sharonville man who admitted guilt in a crash last summer that killed a Mason teen is headed to prison.

Michael Ondreka pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide, a second-degree felony, and was in Butler County Common Pleas Court on Monday morning, where he was sentenced to 7 years behind bars. The maximum he faced was 8 years.

Ondreka was indicted in October 2022 by a grand jury for the June 14 crash at Tylersville and Butler Warren roads in West Chester Twp. that killed 18-year-old Jyan Waespe.

The West Chester Police Dept. crash report said a 1999 Ford Ranger pickup truck was driving south on Butler Warren and ran the red light, crashing into the side of a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Waespe.

The teen was extracted from the vehicle and taken to West Chester Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Ondreka suffered minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital. He was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, operating a vehicle under the influence and driving under OVI suspension. In exchange for the plea to the felony charge, the remaining charges, both misdemeanors, were dismissed.

In March, the judge issued a written ruling denying the defense motion that alleged the field sobriety test administered at the scene by the West Chester Police officer was faulty.