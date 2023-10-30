Driver of white Infiniti recounts shooting in Providence that left passenger wounded

PROVIDENCE − The Providence police are investigating after an 18-year-old passenger in a car was struck in the leg by a gunshot.

The police began their investigation at about 1:19 a.m. Sunday when officers were dispatched to Hasbro Children's Hospital to look into a shooting victim, the police said in a report.

At the hospital, the police interviewed the driver of a white Infiniti, who told the police his car had been shot at about four times by an unknown suspect.

The police later spoke to the shooting victim, who had been sitting in the front passenger seat and had a gunshot wound to his right leg, the police said.

Asked where the shooting happened, the driver and passenger told the police it was "somewhere in the north end of Providence," the police said.

About 24 hours earlier, a man and women were shot and killed while sitting in a pickup truck on Hathaway Street. No arrests have been reported in that case.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Passenger shot in leg while driving in Providence