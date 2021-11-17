Driver whose SUV plunged into river is rescued by bridge maintenance crew, VA cops say

A maintenance crew rescued a driver from his submerged SUV after it crashed into a Virginia river, police said.

The 47-year-old driver of a 2015 Toyota SUV was heading east on Route 3 near the Robert O. Norris Bridge in Lancaster County around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, when he veered off the side of the road and behind a guardrail, according to a news release from Virginia State Police.

The SUV then went down “an embankment of rocks” and landed in the Rappahannock River, police said.

A maintenance crew working on the bridge pulled the driver from the submerged vehicle, according to police. He was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Police said they are investigating whether a “medical emergency” was a factor in the crash.

No other information was released as of Nov. 17.

Lancaster County is in eastern Virginia, about 95 miles north of Norfolk.

