Driver won't be charged after hitting boy on bicycle in Springdale

May 28—Springdale police said they don't intend to file charges against the driver of an SUV who struck a 12-year-old boy riding a bicycle Thursday night on Lincoln Avenue.

Springdale police Sgt. Derek Dayoub said the woman's northbound SUV struck the boy shortly before 6:30 p.m. in the area of Springdale Volunteer Fire Department.

The woman told police the boy rode in front of her. Dayoub said there were no witnesses, but police canvassed the area for video cameras and found only one that caught the tail end of the vehicle but not the incident itself.

Dayoub said an investigation showed the woman was driving under 20 mph. The speed limit on Lincoln is 15 mph.

Dayoub said police consulted with the Allegheny County District Attorney's office and decided not to charge the driver.

The boy, who had not been wearing a helmet, suffered scrapes and bruises. He was taken by ambulance to UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh to be evaluated and was released from the hospital later that night, Dayoub said.

The woman was not injured.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@triblive.com or via Twitter .