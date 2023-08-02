Driver who get in wreck hides in drainage culvert. He’s now facing a laundry list of charges

A Decatur man was arrested after he got in a wreck and then hid in a drainage ditch before officers arrived at the scene.

The accident happened on July 26 in Tyrone. When police got to the scene, they found that one of the drivers had run into the woods.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police found Lavern Vereen 31, in a nearby drainage culvert.

TRENDING STORIES:

When police searched Vereen’s car, they found narcotics, a gun, ammunition, alcohol and drug paraphernalia and packages that were not addressed to him. Police could not prove that Vereen stole the packages but the fact that they were in his possession merited a felony charge of theft by receiving stolen property.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Police also charged Vereen with two counts of drug possession/sale/manufacture, one count of possession of a firearm/knife in the commission of a crime, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession/use of drug-related objects, marijuana possession, obstruction of an officer, giving a false name to an officer, failure to maintain lane, failure to stop and removed/false/defaced tag.