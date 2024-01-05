Driver on wrong side of road slams head-on into SUV, killing three, Florida cops say

Three people were killed in a head-on collision when a driver was traveling in the wrong lane of traffic, Florida police said.

The Orlando driver was traveling east in the westbound lane of State Route 40 in Volusia County on Thursday, Jan. 4, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release. Then, the driver slammed head-on into an SUV carrying four people at about 9 p.m., state troopers said.

The SUV’s driver, a 51-year-old Charlotte woman, and the front passenger, a 74-year-old woman from Brooklyn, were pronounced dead at the crash scene, troopers said. The wrong-way driver, a 55-year-old woman, was also killed in the crash while wearing no seatbelt, according to state troopers.

The SUV’s other two passengers, 44- and 45-year-old women from Charlotte, had serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to the highway patrol. The two injured SUV occupants were hospitalized,, troopers said.

The crash is under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol. Authorities have not publicly released the identities of the victims.

Volusia County is about 50 miles northeast of Orlando.

What to do if you’re in a car crash

More than 5 million traffic accidents were reported by police in 2020, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

“No one wants to get into a car crash. But being prepared and knowing what to do if you are involved in an accident can save lives, reduce injuries and make the claims process simpler and easier,” the Insurance Information Institute said on its website.

Here are 10 things you should do if you’re in a car crash:

Pull the vehicle over to a safe place on the side of the road if possible.

Assess any possible injuries and make sure everyone is OK.

Call 911 if anyone is injured.

Assess the car damage and take photos if possible.

Don’t leave the scene.

If the vehicle involved was unattended, leave a note with your name and phone number.

Note the names and contact information of everyone in the crash, the makes and models of the cars, and the location of the crash.

Ask other drivers for a license, car registration and insurance ID.

Report the crash to police or highway patrol.

File an accident report even if police can’t come to the scene, and notify your insurance shortly after.

