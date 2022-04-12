Driver in wrong-way fatal crash was on way to court for prior DUI charge, KY suit says

A Kentucky woman has been charged with murder months after police say she drove the wrong way, causing a crash that claimed the life of a high school student on Nov. 10, WLYK reported.

Theresa Devine, 43, was on her way to court regarding a previous DUI citation when she drove the wrong way down U.S. Route 42, the outlet said. Devine crossed the center line and crashed into a car that 16-year-old Lily Farfield was a passenger in.

A lawsuit filed by Lily’s family said Devine was charged with a DUI on Nov. 7, 2021 and the fatal crash occurred on Nov. 10. Devine later pleaded guilty to the Nov. 7 DUI.

The lawsuit, filed in February in Oldham County, said Farfield was killed as a result of the injuries sustained in the wrong-way crash, and her sister was also injured in the crash.

The Goshen woman was indicted on Friday, April 8, on charges of murder, first-degree wanton endangerment-police officer, first-degree assault and persistent felony offender 1, court documents show.

She was arrested on on April 11 and according to the arrest citation, Devine was under the influence of drugs during the crash. She remains in the Oldham County Detention Center in La Grange with bail set at $1 million, jail records show.

Devine’s lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News.

The Farfield family is suing for damages, wrongful death and expenditures for funeral expenses.

Devine is scheduled to be arraigned on April 28.