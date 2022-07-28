Driver of New Year's Day fatality in Victorville faces criminal charges

Sheriff’s officials say the driver suspected in the hit and run traffic fatally of 42-year-old Marcos Amaya of Hesperia on New Year’s Day now faces criminal charges. Amaya is shown here with one of his two daughters.

After an extensive investigation by deputies Bennington and Mata, the SBC District Attorney’s Office filed criminal charges on Tuesday against Desirae Monique Corral, 26, of Victorville, sheriff’s officials said.

Corral is suspected of being behind the wheel during the hit and run fatality of 42-year-old Marcos Amaya of Hesperia, sheriff’s officials said.

On Wednesday, Corral was arrested and booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga for suspected murder, gross vehicular manslaughter, and hit and run causing injury or death, sheriff’s officials said.

Corral is being held in lieu of $1 million bail. She is scheduled to appear Thursday in Victorville Superior Court, booking records show.

New Year’s Day collision

Sheriff’s officials said that at midnight on Jan. 1, deputies from the Victorville Sheriff’s Station, American Medical Response and the Victorville Fire Department responded to a hit-and-run traffic collision at the intersection of Bear Valley and Hesperia roads.

Deputies and medical personnel arrived on the scene and pronounced the pedestrian, later identified as Amaya, deceased at 12:04 a.m., sheriff’s officials stated.

Deputies with the Victorville Police Department Major Accident Investigation Team responded and assumed the investigation.

Deputies learned that Amaya was walking south across Bear Valley Road when he was struck by a vehicle traveling west on Bear Valley Road.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene after the collision. Through investigation, deputies identified the driver as Corral.

Corral was later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence causing death, hit and run resulting in death, and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. She was booked at the HDDC.

After the collision, all eastbound and westbound lanes of Bear Valley Road and northbound and southbound lanes of Hesperia Road remained closed for several hours while deputies conducted their investigation.

Amaya’s family

After the collision, Caroline Amaya posted to the GoFundMe page “Bury A WONDERFUL Father Marcos Amaya.”

“It's with Great Saddnes that I am writing this on behalf of my husband Marcos Amaya who lost his life to a DRUNK DRIVER on New Year's eve,” Caroline Amaya wrote.

Caroline Amaya continued by saying that she needed to lay her husband to rest and that any donation amount would be greatly appreciated.

“I was unprepared for this nightmare we are enduring,” Caroline Amaya said. “Thank you to everyone who has reached out to me. It means everything to us.”

The post included the names of the couple’s daughters, Natalie and Nicole Amaya.

Anyone with information regarding the collision or anyone who may have been a witness is asked by the Sheriff’s Department to contact Deputy C. Bennington or J. Mata at the Victorville Sheriff’s Station at 760-241-2911.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

