The Conversation

A woman places painted rocks at a memorial to those killed in the 2018 Parkland, Florida, school shooting. AP Photo/Wilfredo LeeWhile conspiracy theories are not limited to any topic, there is one type of event that seems particularly likely to spark them: mass shootings, typically defined as attacks in which a shooter kills at least four other people. When one person kills many others in a single incident, particularly when it seems random, people naturally seek out answers for why the tragedy