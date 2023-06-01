Driverless car rental service launches in Milton Keynes

The cars will be ordered on an app and delivered by an office-based operator

A car rental service that delivers a driverless vehicle to the user has been launched in a city.

The Fetch vehicle system has been tested in Milton Keynes for 18 months and will now be available to customers.

Imperium Drive, the company behind the service where cars are controlled by an office-based operator, claimed it was the first of its kind in Europe.

Chief executive, Koosha Kaveh, said: "It's driverless but not autonomous - yet."

The operator of the car has a 360-degree view of the roads using cameras built into the vehicle, as well as anti-crash safety systems in the operating software.

Customers can hire the electric cars through an app and although they drive them as normal, the vehicles are delivered driverless, to any location within a four-mile (6.4km) radius of Milton Keynes city centre.

When the rental period expires, the operator resumes control and collects the vehicle.

The office-based driverless car operator has a 360-degree camera view and an in-built safety system

The cars have been tested on the city's roads for the last 18 months, completing more than 1,000 miles (1,609km) of journeys without a single collision, Imperium Drive said.

Mr Kaveh said: "There's still a human involved, but they're sitting in a control centre piloting the vehicle in the same way you would a drone.

"When fully autonomous, we think this system has the potential to replace private car ownership in the UK."

The Fetch car system has the backing of both the government and Milton Keynes City Council, which sees rental systems like this as a way of reducing the number of cars on the roads.

The council said it was "supportive of any new technologies that can revolutionise the way we travel, making it more sustainable".

"Driverless cars is just one of the solutions we're looking at along with larger shuttles that use similar technology. The idea is to make shareable transport more attractive," the authority said.

